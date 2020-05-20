NCIS season 18: How could it be ready for the fall?







If you missed the big news yesterday, CBS confirmed that NCIS season 18 is still set to air this fall! It’s not an announcement we necessarily saw coming, but it’s something that the network is hoping to achieve so long as it is safe for production to resume.

But how is that really going to happen? How will the cast and crew be able to pull it off? This is still very much a fluid situation, but we do think that there are ways that NCIS can help itself get going at an even faster pace than some other shows that are out there.

Take, first and foremost, the amount of production that is already done. Frank Cardea and Gina Monreal told us at the end of season 17 that a lot of what was built at the end of production is still there — meaning that a lot of sets are probably prepared already to film some of the episodes that were planned for the end of last season. That saves some time on the pre-production end. Meanwhile, NCIS does not require as long of a post-production time as shows with a wide array of CGI effects. With that, it’s feasible for episodes to start filming in August or September to be ready for a little later in the fall.

Also, NCIS may be aided by being able to present a more stable and insulated work environment. While this is a show that does occasionally go out on location, it’s not required. Episodes could be planned to take place entirely indoors, and with a limited number of extras beyond core cast members and extras. We’ve also seen already the show operate with a limited crew, as they did at the end of season 16 when Cote de Pablo arrived.

As of right now, there are hopes that a lot of Los Angeles County can open in early July — and that could be somewhat of a target date for the beginning of conversations. We hardly imagine, though, that production would be back that month. There needs to be more testing, specific safety measures, and ways the study can assure all of its employees that it is safe for them to be back at work. This doesn’t just apply to a show like NCIS — it going to be important to all productions out there. Everyone wants the show to come back; it just needs to do so correctly.

