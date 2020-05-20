Batwoman: More details about shock Ruby Rose exit







We’re now just under 24 hours from the shocking announcement that Ruby Rose is departing Batwoman. We’re also starting to get a much better sense as to why it transpired.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Rose’s exit was a little more complicated than just her deciding to not be a part of the show anymore. As a matter of fact, it’s a decision that seemed to be made by all parties involved. Here is what a source close to the show had to say on the subject:

“It wasn’t 100-percent her decision … It was a breakup. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn’t a good fit.”

The website also cites an insider who claims that Rose had a hard time adapting to relocating to Vancouver alongside the long hours that are required to film a show of this nature. That is something that we discussed as a possible reason behind the exit yesterday; while a superhero series may be very much rewarding, it is not the easiest to do all of the time. There are enormous challenges and high expectations from a dedicated fanbase.

So what lies ahead now? For The CW and Warner Bros. TV, they begin the challenge of trying to find a new actress to take on the role. Statements indicate that they are looking for someone else within the LGBTQ community, and our suggestion now would be to find someone who can contribute their own unique take on Kate Kane without just trying to do a Ruby impersonation. It may mean an adjustment, but we’ll always lean towards finding the best performer rather than just someone who has the closest physical similarity to the original star. They don’t necessarily need to be a big name; remember that Stephen Amell was probably best known for just an arc on The Vampire Diaries before joining Arrow.

What do you think Batwoman should prioritize following the exit of Ruby Rose?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







