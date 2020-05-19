





Consider this officially the most shocking television news we’ve seen in quite some time. After just one season, Ruby Rose is leaving Batwoman.

According to a new report from Deadline, Rose’s exit is not directly tied to the injuries that she suffered during the first season of the show. The actress issued the following statement, and did not elaborate further on her choice:

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season … This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.

“I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. hank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

It is worth noting that Batwoman is a show that requires incredibly long hours and filming late into the night — it also is one that is tied to a lot of promotion and a lot of other responsibilities. It can also lead to actors working far away from home. Still, without Rose or sources giving any particular reason for the exit, everything is pure speculation. At the time of the initial casting Rose was considered an enormous get for the network, as she was coming off of some high-profile roles.

The CW and Warner Bros. TV are committed to Batwoman, and they have made it clear of their plans to recast the role with another LGBTQ performer:

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best … The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman

What do you think about Ruby Rose leaving Batwoman?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







