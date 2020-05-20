Outmatched canceled by Fox; no season 2 coming for comedy







While it may not be a surprise to some out there, the news is finally official: There will be no Outmatched season 2 at Fox.

According to a report from TVLine, the Jason Biggs – Maggie Lawson series is done after pulling in some subpar ratings for most of its run … which does mean that yet again, Lawson doesn’t get a full-time TV gig for long following Psych. What gives with that? She’s a great actress but has been on Back in the Game, Angel from Hell, Lethal Weapon, this show, and also briefly Two and a Half Men. It would be great to see her find a permanent home for longer than just a season or two.

Unfortunately, the ability of Outmatched to stick around on the air was in doubt from the start. The show felt a little bit like a beefed-up Young Sheldon and that show already existed — also, the title didn’t do a great job of explaining what the show was. It’s also just hard when you are a network sitcom in 2020 without all that much in the way of promotion. It had a solid lead-in courtesy of Last Man Standing, but we saw last year that this wasn’t enough to save The Cool Kids. We were far more surprised that it was canceled than we are in this instance.

With the cancellation of Outmatched in mind, the only show at the moment to not have an official fate over at Fox is Prodigal Son. We continue to be cautiously optimistic that there are going to be more new episodes coming of that show, but they are currently keeping us in an extended holding pattern with it.

Fox has already announced their fall schedule for the 2020-21 TV season. If you want to read more about that now, you can do that over at the link here.

