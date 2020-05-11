Fox 2020 Fall Schedule: The Masked Singer, LA’s Finest hold the fort







Fox this morning unveiled their 2020-21 Fall Schedule, and there are a handful of big takeaways from it. What’s one of the biggest ones? The lack of some typical programming. We’ll talk more about that in later articles, but shows like 9-1-1 and potentially-renewed shows like The Resident and Prodigal Son are nowhere to be seen.

Instead, what the network is doing is relying on shows like LA’s Finest (a Spectrum Originals project that they’ve acquired) and Filthy Rich and Next (series filmed for this season but haven’t premiered) to hold the fort while the current health crisis subsides. It’s a very different sort of schedule than any we’ve seen before, but we understand what they’re doing. This could be a telling sign for what some other networks are looking to do in general.

Oh, and of course there is The Masked Singer, which Fox is hoping will be able to film come later this summer.

For now, be sure to check out the full fall schedule in its entirety below. Remember that all of the times listed below are Eastern standard.

Mondays

8:00 – LA’s Finest

9:00 – Next (new series)

Tuesdays

8:00 – Cosmos: Possible Worlds

9:00 – Filthy Rich (new series)

Wednesdays

8:00 – The Masked Singer

9:00 – MasterChef Junior

Thursdays

8:00 – Thursday Night Football

Fridays

8:00 – WWE SmackDown Live

Sunday

8:00 – The Simpsons

8:30 – Bless the Harts

9:00 – Bob’s Burgers

9:30 – Family Guy

Of this lineup, there are no big surprises, really, when you think about what’s going on in the world. It’s a very conservative approach by Fox to not push to get any of their established hits on the air sooner. It does make us wonder, though, if there will be space for all of their other bubble shows to be renewed — Prodigal Son, The Resident, and Last Man Standing are for now the most notable shows waiting for new episodes. 9-1-1: Lone Star is also poised to come back, so you don’t have to worry so much about it.

What do you think about Fox’s 2020-21 fall schedule?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Fox.)

