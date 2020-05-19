Greenleaf season 5 premiere date revealed, spin-off in development







There is a handful of stories to report today when it comes to Greenleaf, and it begins officially with this: We know a premiere date!

Today, OWN confirmed that on Tuesday, June 23 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to be seeing the church drama kick off its final chapter. That’s exciting, but then you also add to this the news that there is a spin-off actively in development. This was confirmed by a new press release today:

“From the inception of Greenleaf, series creator Craig Wright and executive producer Oprah Winfrey envisioned that the story told by the Lionsgate- and Harpo Films-produced series would span five seasons, with Wright contemplating a spin-off … These plans accelerated when fans expressed their support for the show after its final season was announced, reaffirming its passionate fan base.”

There is no telling as to what the primary focus of said spin-off is going to be for the time being, but our feeling is that it should be someone tied closely to the story … but no so closely that you have to ask questions about other characters who are present. You have to figure out a way to make the new series feel at least somewhat like the original, while also still finding a way to maintain its own identity, as well. We think that Better Call Saul really set a great blueprint as to how to best handle this, and it’s a model that we really hope that a lot of other networks take a great deal of care in trying to follow as well.

Expect the final Greenleaf season to be packed full of emotion and drama — after all, secrets are going to be revealed and odds are, Grace’s life will never quite be the same when the dust settles.

