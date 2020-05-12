Greenleaf season 5: Creator on why the show is ending







Greenleaf season 5 is going to be premiering on OWN next month, and we’ve heard already that this is the final season. What does that mean? Basically, we have to brace ourselves for one of the most emotional parts of the show that we’ve seen so far. There’s going to be drama, twists, turns, and all sorts of other good stuff. The world for Grace and the rest of the characters is about to change completely.

So why is the show ending? There are a lot of different reasons for it, but in the video below, creator Craig Wright explains that the simplest reason is because “it’s time.” He claims that when he and Oprah Winfrey initially discussed the show, the plan was for it to run five seasons overall. He wanted to ensure that the story was complete and that nobody overstayed their welcome. Wright worked previously on Six Feet Under, and this is a show that is known for having one of the best endings out there.

With this ending in mind, we’re hoping that there will be a chance to get a lot of closure to a number of big stories that are floating around out there. The concern is that there just aren’t that many episodes left! There are only going to be so many opportunities to dive in and explore some of these characters, and also ensure that the Greenleaf family having something resembling a happy ending.

In the end, we can’t be that confident that everyone will. There hasn’t really been that much evidence that the story is going that way so far! So long as you continue to give us great twists and meaningful moments, that’s what matters the most. Greenleaf was designed from the start to make us feel a whole cavalcade of emotions.

As we said earlier, remember that Greenleaf will be back next month. We’ll have more coverage of it when it airs.

