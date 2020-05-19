Fox Renewal Watch: Will Prodigal Son season 2 happen at Fox?







This morning, Fox went ahead and issued renewals for both The Resident and Last Man Standing. Great news, no? Fans of a couple more shows can breathe a little easier, but there are still some other questions that are worth wondering.

Take, for example, what’s going on with Prodigal Son … and why the network is waiting for so long to announce the news. On paper, it feels fairly likely that we’re going to see the Tom Payne – Michael Sheen series back for another batch of episodes. The series developed a solid audience in season 1, and also delivered a phenomenal cliffhanger that is going to leave people eager to see what’s next. All indications that we’ve seen also suggest that the show has a very good chance of coming back.

So why not announce the news of Prodigal Son today alongside The Resident and Last Man Standing? The simplest answer that we can give you right now is that this show comes from a different studio than either of those already-renewed series. There are separate negotiations that may be happening between Fox and Warner Bros. TV — typically, shows from outside studios have a little bit of their own, separate timeline to eventually get them with a green light for an additional batch of episodes.

There may not be any immediate reason for hurry or panic here — given the fact that Prodigal Son is not being planned for the fall, Fox can take their time over the next several weeks. The earliest that we could theoretically expect it back on the air is in early 2021, though some more information will likely come out about that in due time. (Fox in general is delaying much of their schedule to ensure that it is safe for productions to go back to work.)

