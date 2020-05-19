Last Man Standing renewed for season 9; The Resident returning







For those out there who love both Last Man Standing and The Resident at Fox, consider this article to be great news! This morning, the network officially confirmed that both of these series are coming back for a season 9 and season 4, respectively.

In a statement, here is what Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn had to say on the subject:

“The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season … We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television.”

We don’t think that either one of these renewals is going to come as that much of a surprise. Last Man Standing remains Fox’s top-rated comedy series, and it felt clear for a while that the numbers were good enough, even with some year-to-year decreases, to justify another batch of episodes. Personally, we’d like to see the show make it to season 10 before starting to wind down — it’s just a huge milestone and there’s definitely enough story left to be told.

Meanwhile, The Resident has an enormous international following and while it may not be the network’s top-rated drama, it performs reasonably well and has a lot of DVR viewing/streaming to boot. Also, there is plenty of subject matter for the show to take on when it comes back. In general, though, don’t expect either The Resident or Last Man Standing back until early 2021, as they are not a part of Fox’s fall schedule — it’s one that is looking at the global health crisis and recognizing that, more than likely, these two shows are not going to be able to return to work with their typical production schedule plan in mind.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Last Man Standing and what the future holds

Are you glad to see Last Man Standing and The Resident renewed for more seasons?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss coverage on either one of these shows. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







