Last Man Standing season 9 spoilers: The plan to address real-life events







We know that there is no confirmation at the moment of a Last Man Standing season 9 at Fox, but there are reasons for hope … a lot of hope. The ratings are still solid enough to dictate more episodes, and we think that this is the sort of show that the network will crave in this climate. It may be feasible to film some episodes a little bit easier than some other single-cameras shows that are out there.

Yet, the question still remains — how much do you mention the health crisis? By the time all of this is over, everyone is going to be tired of hearing about it. It’s hard not to.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, showrunner Kevin Abbott indicated that there are massive implications that the virus would have on the world of the show. With that, it’s rather inevitable that the writers choose to take this on:

“We try to keep it as real as we can. The virus would have impacted the [Last Man Standing] universe. I’m going to have to look at, what happened to pot shops? What was that experience like? I guarantee you Outdoor Man will be facing the repercussions of the economy. How did lockdown affect outdoor equipment use? How are they going to re-open? We will ask ourselves all those questions to see how lockdown affected all of that.”

With all of this being said, we don’t anticipate that Last Man Standing is out to paint a story that is overtly depressing … or one that will dwell some of these events on for a long period of time. By the time the show returns, hopefully things will be a little bit better in the world. Because of that, there may not be a reason to dwell on anything from the real world now forever. People do look to shows like Last Man Standing to relate to the characters, but odds are, they want to escape.

Our feeling right now is that Last Man Standing will more than likely premiere in early 2021, provided the renewal goes through.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Man Standing right now

What do you think Last Man Standing should do to address real-life events in season 9?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you do want other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







