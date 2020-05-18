Supergirl season 5 finale: First look at Alex Danvers’ super suit!







The Supergirl season 5 finale absolutely worked to deliver a number of big moments — even though we didn’t necessarily have closure when it comes to some of the key arcs at the heart of the story. (Granted, that’s what happens when you don’t get to film your complete season.)

Despite some of this, we did at least get a chance to see one thing that was very much exciting — a chance to see Alex sport a new super suit for when she’s out in the field! She’s going to have a chance now to engage in some more battles of her own out in the field, and this costume should help her be capable of that … while also protecting her identity to some expect when she’s running around outside the the hood up.

One thing that we do really like is the color scheme — it feels almost like a nod to earlier this season. It also works to stand out a little bit from what some of the other characters are wearing. One other thing that is nice is that it was Kelly who helped encourage Alex to do this, which works as a means of further establishing a link between these two characters. That should allow them to only continue to bold moving forward.

It’s nice to see Alex have a new suit; meanwhile, it’s also nice to see more of Kara and Lena on the same page after everything that they’ve gone through. The hard part now is knowing that we won’t be seeing more in the way of Supergirl until we get around to 2021, given that the show is about to embark on an extended hiatus. Hopefully, though, there will be a lot of action and some other exciting stuff at the ready when the series does eventually make its way back to the air.

