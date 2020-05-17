Supergirl season 6 premiere date hopes for Melissa Benoist, cast







Following tonight’s season 5 finale, do you want some more updates when it comes to the upcoming Supergirl season 6? This article serves at least as your early source of information.

Before we do too much else here, let’s go ahead and remind you that there is a season 6 coming for the Melissa Benoist series. The plans haven’t changed since The CW greenlit more installments earlier this year. The one thing that has is the onset of the global health crisis. This caused filming for the planned season 5 finale to be halted — tonight’s installment was not meant to be the finale at the time in which it was filmed.

We know that the plans for now are to premiere Supergirl season 6, but you are going to have to wait longer than most other shows on the network. Benoist is currently expecting her first child, and production will likely start after she has a maternity leave. Our hope is that it can be back when we get around to the spring of 2021, but a lot of that is going to depend heavily on when things are safe for productions elsewhere. For the time being, that remains the most important thing in the world and it transcends beyond just some television productions.

As for what we want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 6, our hope is that we’re going to have an opportunity to see the Lex/Leviathan story come to an end before too long. We’d like to see a season that is a little bit more focused when it comes to its approach — that means getting a chance to see a new Big Bad, some different threats, and also stories that feel derived from the comic books. Also, a lighthearted and hopeful tone. We’re in the midst of a world right now that sorely needs some more reasons to smile and, with that, let’s hope that the show provides that.

For now, though, we just have to be patient. That is one of the most important things at the moment when it comes to the future.

What do you want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 6?

