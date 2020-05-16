Supergirl season 5 finale spoilers: Prepare for a big Alex scene







The Supergirl season 5 finale on The CW is just over a day away! Rest assured, there is a ton of stuff to be excited about at the moment. Think in terms of resolution to the season’s big arcs, whether it be what’s going on with Lex/Leviathan and also Lena’s struggle to define whether or not she is “good.”

Will there be a specific amount of closure within the finale itself? Well, some loose threads may be left dangling until the premiere next year, but at least we should get at least a sense of what the ending could look like. Beyond just that, we do think that there is some really great action-related stuff to anticipate. You may even have one of the cooler Alex Danvers sequences that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

For a little bit more on that very subject, check out what Azie Tesfai (Kelly Olsen) had to say in a new interview with Comic Book Resources:

I have a scene — the finale is in two days, I hope this is okay to say — but I’ve kind of said it before when we shot it, because Chyler and I thought it was so cool, but Chyler and I have a scene in the finale that is pretty epic. The stunt double in the scene was a Cirque du Soleil performer. I think it’ll be a fan favorite scene. That’s all I think I can say. But it is incredible. Kelly will get to see vigilante Alex for the first time in the finale, which is really exciting.

So if there is a Cirque du Soleil performer in a scene, you better be prepared for some acrobatics and exciting stuff. This is a show that does need some iconic super-battles to help finish things up and generate more excitement for season 6. In general, that season could benefit from more of a back-to-basics approach with a new Big Bad, stories about the core characters, and a chance to really focus on the personal futures of everyone in National City.

