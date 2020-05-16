Supergirl season 5 finale spoilers: The Lena Luthor struggle to come







This weekend’s Supergirl season 5 finale looks to very well be a dramatic conclusion — even if it wasn’t planned to be. It feels as though Lena Luthor is finally back on Team Kara after spending most of this season gravitating closer to the dark side. Yet, is anyone going to be able to trust her? It’s not easy as just saying that a lot of past transgressions are water under the bridge. There are going to be struggles, and just about everyone has to be prepared.

Of course, one of the people very involved in all of this is Alex. Because she cares so much for Kara, she’s going to make sure that nothing happens that could hurt her. With that, she may be more skeptical than anyone of Lena, but she also recognizes how dire this situation is. With Lex and Leviathan potentially teaming up, it puts almost everyone in a tough position.

Speaking to TV Guide, Chyler Leigh does her best to explain what the reaction could be to Lena being back around and willing to help:

“I would definitely not say welcome … But there is definitely a mutual understanding that this is much bigger than [what] can just be done at this point by the superfriends. So, in a lot of ways, they have to trust her to a certain extent, but there’s a lot of rebuilding that needs to happen.”

It’s hard to imagine that everyone is going to be singing and dancing together in celebration by the end of this episode, but we do at least think that these characters could end up on the road to somewhere. That may be the only thing that they have to hope for right now — one step at a time to a greener pasture down the road.

We wouldn’t expect any conclusion to the story within this finale — instead, we’re just hoping for a chance to see a lot of good character development and cool action. We’re also expecting this to be the last episode of Supergirl for a long time, as the show is not on either the fall or midseason schedule for the 2020-21 schedule.

