Supergirl season 6, Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty season 4 delayed







If you’re curious about as to when Supergirl season 6, Legends of Tomorrow, and also Roswell, New Mexico are going to premiere, you’re going to be waiting a good while.

Today, The CW released their full midseason and fall schedules, and in neither of them do you see these three shows. The same goes for Dynasty, a series that has been on the fall schedule over the past few seasons.

So what gives with these shows? Let’s take a look at them on a case-by-case basis.

Supergirl – With this longtime Arrowverse series, the reasoning behind the wait is fairly simple: It has a lot to do with star Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy. This gives her time to become a new mom and come back to work when she’s ready.

Legends of Tomorrow – The series has been premiering later and later in the year — this time around it started in January. We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that the wait is a little bit longer for this go-around.

If you are curious and don’t mind some potential spoilers, The CW did go ahead and release the season 6 logline today (via TVLine):

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre … space aliens!

After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine; a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory; historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood; and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi and Behrad Tarazi to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy…

Hooray, more Behrad! Also, aliens!

Dynasty – This seems to be due in part to The CW shifting away from programming scripted shows on Fridays, at least for the time being. It may also be a contingency in case episodes are not ready. (They could always change things up down the road.)

Roswell, New Mexico – Even if there was no global health crisis, there’s a chance you may have been waiting until next spring anyway.

At the earliest, we expect some of these shows to launch in the spring of 2021. We’ll have more as we hear about it.

