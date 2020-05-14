Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Will there be hints in Station 19 finale?







We know that fans of Grey’s Anatomy are in a rather unusual spot at the moment. After all, it is around this time that we are typically used to getting big finales with dramatic cliffhangers. Yet, it’s not happening this go-around. Filming on season 16 was forced to shut down early, which left us with a makeshift finale where the future of Owen and Teddy was firmly up in the air.

Yet, while this season is over, there are still going to be opportunities to see some select cast members, including Ellen Pompeo, tonight on the Station 19 finale. Eventually, the plan was for the firefighter drama to lead into the Grey’s finale, meaning that there would be some element of a connected story here. Given that an explosion seems to be set up on Station 19, odds are that the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital may have been set up for some of the victims.

Even though we don’t imagine Station 19 is going to give away everything when it comes to what’s happening on Grey’s Anatomy, there’s at least a small chance that you will get some hints as to what was planned there … or what could happen now in season 18. We’re sure that there are some elements of Grey’s Anatomy that are going to inevitably change, especially when you consider how the series will have been off the air for so long and they like to often set stories in real time. Yet, at least some elements of the arcs could still be there. If you’re hungry for information about where the medical show is going to go moving forward, this is your best option.

At least we know entering the Station 19 finale that both shows are coming back for more — if we didn’t, that would likely make this whole situation all the more torturous.

