Station 19 season 3 finale debate: Should there be a big cliffhanger?







As we prepare for the Station 19 season 3 finale set to arrive on ABC next week, there are of course questions aplenty. Take, for example, some pertaining to a possible cliffhanger.

Let’s face it — all conventional wisdom suggests that there is going to be a one — a big one. That’s for a couple of different reasons. First and foremost, this is something that this show likes to do. We’ve seen it once, and we’ve seen it a multitude of times already. There’s no reason to think that they won’t go in this direction again.

Oh, and then you also have to find a way to simultaneously incorporate at the same time the idea that this episode was originally supposed to lead into the Grey’s Anatomy finale. With that in mind, there could be some sort of tease for that episode as well. Some of it is probably going to be edited out at the last second, mostly because of the fact that they don’t want to give away what the plans for Grey’s Anatomy are going to be.

More than likely, the plan for Station 19 is going to be to have the big explosion at the end of the episode be the cliffhanger that we end up getting. That is something that has been teased in a wide array of different promos, and we know that this series likes its life-or-death circumstances. The only other option is to have it be related to Andy’s family history and whether or not there is some dark secret lurking underneath the surface there.

In the end, though, we do think it could be almost more surprising for there to be no real cliffhanger at all. Given how crazy this show has been, wouldn’t it be nice if the grand finale of it was something that is more emotional? We think that one of the things a show like this should do is trying to find a way to buck expectations … always.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Station 19 season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







