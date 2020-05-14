Katy Keene season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW? The latest







Following tonight’s finale, is there a hope for a Katy Keene season 2 at The CW? Should you cross your fingers and hope for the best?

Well, for the time being nothing is 100% — at the same time, we can’t say that we are insanely optimistic. Speaking to reporters today (per TVLine), network programming head Mark Pedowitz claimed that he was happy with the creative for the Lucy Hale-led Riverdale spin-off. Yet, at the same time he claimed that “we would like to see the show perform a little better” when it comes to the ratings. That is a troubling sign, but we think that we could see the network spend at least a few weeks trying to figure out what they want to do. The show does have a chance to generate DVR viewership and also streaming numbers. Yet, that still doesn’t change the fact that its ratings are on the lower end of the spectrum.

So what does Katy Keene bring to the table? In terms of its tone and setting, it’s one of the cooler shows on the network — also does have some of that Riverdale groundwork, and that show remains a key part of the network’s roster. We don’t see it ending anytime soon and a more ambitious crossover between the two could help the show out.

The biggest issue here for the time being may just be one related to scheduling. Because of the global health crisis, it’s hard to even know when another season of Katy Keene could film — beyond just that, the schedule for the fall and midseason at The CW is already set. The earliest a new season could air is the spring of 2021, and will the network want to take a chance on another season at a time so far removed from season 1? They have done long hiatuses with other shows before, but most of them had better ratings from the get-go.

For now, the best thing that you can do is tell your friends to watch … oh, and cross your fingers in hopes of good news.

