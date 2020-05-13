For Life finale: Did Aaron Wallace get his retrial? Maskins’ offer







Throughout tonight’s For Life season 1 finale, there was an opportunity for twists and turns aplenty … and also questions over Aaron Wallace’s future.

The installment kicked off with the biggest reminder possible of the Aaron underdog story — the guy was in the hole, separated from everything and unsure if he would even get his hearing. Yet, he did, and while there he did have a great opportunity in order to present his case to a judge. He worked to show corruption in regards to Maskins, and also that so many people who worked on his case seemed to all mysteriously disappear. Strange, no?

Here is the good news — the judge was able to uncover that there were a number of different pieces of evidence that suggested that the District Attorney’s office made a number of errors and that Aaron was deliberately targeted. It was not a perfect result by any means given that the judge didn’t agree with all of his points. Yet, at the same time he had a chance to have the proper retrial he deseves. That is your victory!

On a personal note, there was another big one for Aaron as Jasmine had her baby — he was a grandfather! For the first time all season, it felt like everything was coming up roses.

Did the other shoe drop?

Well, this is the concern. The moment that we saw Aaron win a chance a retrial, we started to feel immediately that something terrible was going to be lurking underneath the surface. With Maskins’ election, he needed this desperately to go away.

In the closing minutes of the finale, Maskins confronted Aaron about what happened with Marie and her attempt to get information on Lexi. This could be a clear HIPPA violation. Basically, Maskins was ready and willing to blackmail him if need be.

Yet, he had an offer to make for him: Clemency. It was the best thing that Maskins was willing to give him. In six months, he would be heading home and spending time with his family. This offer would mean that he got his freedom, but virtually nothing else.

So while Wallace makes his decision, he’s going to be stuck in an incredibly dangerous spot with no guaranteed way out. This is the predicament and the cliffhanger … and it’s a powerful one. Side note: Maskins is still the worst.

