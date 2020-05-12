For Life season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at ABC? The latest







Is For Life renewed for a season 2 at ABC … or should we expect for it to be? Within this article, now feels like the perfect time to break some of that down a little bit further.

Let’s go ahead, though, and get some of the bad news out of the way — nothing is assured when it comes to the future of the Nicholas Pinnock series. We remain cautiously optimistic that there will be more, especially with talk of a cliffhanger. Yet, the ball remains in the network’s court to order more.

When you look at the live ratings for the show alone, they paint a picture of a show that is far from certain — it is only averaging a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and slightly more than 2.4 million live viewers. Yet, For Life has produced very strong DVR and streaming ratings for the network, and in an era where more and more people are navigating away from traditional TV viewing, we do think that this is going to matter increasingly more. How can it not? You don’t know if there are going to be people continually watching your show live and you need to do whatever you can to lock some of these people in somehow.

The big debate that we see the network having is whether the live ratings are good enough, and also if they feel like viewer enthusiasm is going to be such to withstand a long delay between seasons. We don’t imagine a For Life season 2 premiering until 2021, and that’s not solely because of production issues related to the current health crisis. We just don’t see the numbers being good enough for ABC to want to shift it over from airing in the spring to then airing in the fall. That’s a long time to wait between seasons, and with that the network would really have to rely on people holding interesting.

Our hope is that over the next few days, we’ll start to get at least a few more details as to what’s happening with ABC’s fall schedule and some of their shows.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to For Life

Do you want to see For Life renewed for a season 2 over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, keep coming back for more news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







