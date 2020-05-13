Station 19 season 3 finale: Ellen Pompeo’s Grey’s Anatomy ‘crossover’







What lies ahead on the Station 19 season 3 finale? We know that there are emotional moments aplenty coming for one Andy Herrera. Take, for example, the fact that her new husband Sullivan is going to be undergoing surgery. Also, he is still mourning the loss of her father Pruitt. Then, she also has to be dealing with some longstanding family secret that she is desperate to uncover.

Suffice it to say, this is going to be a big episode for her … and that’s without even thinking about the Grey’s Anatomy crossover component of it! Ellen Pompeo will be appearing in this episode as Meredith Grey, and you can see a first-look photo below via Entertainment Tonight.

So what is Meredith going to be bringing to the table in this finale? It could just be medical wisdom as Andy struggles to deal with what is going on with Sullivan — it is definitely possible that Meredith could be offering her some reassurance that just about everything is going to be okay.

With that being said, we also think that there is another interesting emotional argument to make here. Maybe Andy will open up to Meredith about what she has gone through as of late; if anyone is going to understand, it is Pompeo’s character. She’s lost both Ellis and Thatcher, and that’s without even bringing up what happened to Lexie in a plane crash. She has endured so much pain and tragedy at just about every point. We have a feeling that she could use her as a shoulder to lean on.

While these two characters are not necessarily spending a great deal of time together, we do like to think that they could be close friends — that is, if they actually had the time within their extremely-busy schedules. They have demanded jobs, friends, family, and a whole lot more. At least they are going to have a moment within this episode together.

