Station 19 season 3 finale: See Ellen Pompeo’s appearance & more







The Station 19 season 3 finale is poised to come on ABC this Thursday, and there’s one more crossover component ahead! As a matter of fact, this episode may have a larger Grey’s Anatomy presence than almost any other episode since the premiere — as a matter of fact, Ellen Pompeo will be there! She hasn’t surfaced on this series since the very beginning of it, and bringing her over does give it a little more legitimacy.

Also, we like that Meredith is present almost as a nice little reminder of the Grey’s Anatomy world. We know that it’s been pretty unfortunate that we haven’t had much of a chance to see these characters due to filming shutting down early.

Within the finale, Meredith seems to be present in part to give guidance, and to also comfort Andy as Sullivan undergoes surgery. Maybe this is the sort of thing that in the long-term will help cure his addiction … but he won’t be out of the woods right away. This is not the sort of thing you getter better from immediately. (Also, for the record we remain concerned as to whether or not Sullivan is even going to have a job once all of this is said and done.)

When it comes to the danger of this episode, it’s pretty clear what it’s going to be — a bomb that could endanger the lives of a lot of different characters. Just in case this season wasn’t enough about characters almost getting killed off in terrible ways, we’re going ahead and throwing THIS onto it, as well. Let’s hope that it’s a crazy, emotional final episode … but that we don’t have to worry about the future of these firefighters even more. Haven’t we been through enough already, especially with Ryan and then Pruitt Herrera as of late?

