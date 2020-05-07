Station 19 season 3 finale spoilers: What happened to Andy’s mom?







As you prepare for the Station 19 season 3 finale coming onto ABC next week, you better be prepared for things to get crazy. There’s a big Grey’s Anatomy presence within this episode as Ellen Pompeo and other cast members are going to be appearing. Meanwhile, we’ll see Sullivan get a medical procedure done on himself and Andy Herrera start to really look into what happened to her. This season is becoming all about family for the character, whether it be losing her father or now this. She also lost a longtime friend in Ryan and married Sullivan. Suffice it to say, it’s been eventful.

Want a few more details about what’s ahead in this episode? Then be sure to check out the full Station 19 season 3 finale synopsis that CarterMatt has for your below:

“Louder Than A Bomb” – Andy becomes painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death and goes to her aunt looking for answers. Meanwhile, the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation; and Sullivan undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain, on the season finale of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, MAY 14 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Some of the scuttlebutt surrounding the Station 19 finale has been that there could be a few secrets buried within here as to what the Grey’s Anatomy finale was going to look like before filming shut down. Station 19 was able to finish its own season thanks to a smaller episode count and different filming timeline. Because of the ratings and the overall confidence in a renewal, we’d go ahead and expect some sort of cliffhanger at the end here.

Let’s also just say this, though — we don’t want anyone else killed off. Haven’t we gone through enough of that already when it comes to this show?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Station 19 season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







