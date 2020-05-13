The Rookie season 3: Will the Armstrong battle continue?







As we prepare for a potential The Rookie season 3 renewal at ABC, there is a lot of different stop worth thinking about. Here, the question we ponder over is simple: Are we going to see more of Harold Perrineau as Armstrong? Will the saga of John Nolan and his one-time friend and colleague continue? Well, that is something we’re left to anticipate for however long this hiatus is … provided, of course, that the show comes back.

Speaking via Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Alexi Hawley did 100% confirm that the plan is to bring back Harold for the season 3 premiere — and that could be a chance to wrap some of this story up:

That has always been the plan. It’s really a three-parter. Two-part season finale, but the third part is 301. He would come back to tell the other side of that story, the cliffhanger and everything.

Obviously, the question that we’re left to wonder for the time being is simply this: When will season 3 filming begin? It may not be for quite a long time given what is going on in the real world, so we have a feeling that everyone is going to need to be patient. It may be hard for The Rookie in order to pick up precisely where they left off, but they will find a way in order to make it happen. This is a story that needs to be addressed — it is a crime-show staple to tell a story that is all about seeing a cop character desperate to clear their name. Yet, it’s almost always exciting.

Hopefully, we will have a chance to hear as to whether or not The Rookie is renewed at some point over the next few weeks — we’ll have more news as it comes out.

