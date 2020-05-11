The Rookie season 2 finale ratings: Do they boost season 3 odds?







The first ratings are in for The Rookie season 2 finale are in, and one of the first questions we have is simple: Do they pave the way for season 3? Are we more optimistic than before?

Overall, we can’t say that the numbers are anything worth celebrating too much — after all, the 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.67 million viewers are down slightly from the week prior. Yet, we’re also not talking about some sort of ratings drop that is disastrous by any means. It still feels like this is an episode that will help the show continue to get new episodes, mostly because there is a big cliffhanger that should engage people out there.

Granted, we’re also not going to sit here and act as though the cliffhanger we got is the most shocking one in the world. We’ve all seen TV series in the past that give you a story where one of the main characters is accused of a crime that they did not commit. What makes things a little bit different here is that John Nolan is not some longtime member of the force. Not everyone is going to be altogether inclined to want to listen to him. He’s going to have to find a way to show his innocent, and while he may be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, it could prove to be a little harder to do that with his job.

Let’s hope that this story leads to a season 3 renewal, and beyond the live ratings there are other things the show has going for it. Take, for example, a solid DVR and streaming base. All of these things are factors, but if the show does return, don’t expect new episodes for a while. We wouldn’t be shocked if we’re left waiting until later in the fall or even 2021 based on how a lot of these networks are arranging their schedules.

