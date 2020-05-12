Survivor: Winners at War finale video: The Edge of Extinction challenge!







The Survivor: Winners at War finale is just about here! In just over 24 hours, we’ll see how this epic season comes to a close — and it’s going to begin with one of the biggest individual challenges ever on this show.

Just think about it — there are fourteen castaways competing to get back into the game! Everyone other than Sandra Diaz-Twine has stuck around to face off for this chance, even though not all of them have advantages and any major hope to make it back. Here’s where some of the players stack up right now — Yul, Wendell, and Parvati each have one advantage in the challenge, whereas Natalie has a whopping three! Overall, she stands the best chance BY FAR of making it back into the game. She also has an immunity idol that she can use if she makes it back, which is something that both Rob and Tyson also have.

The final challenge is broken up into a few different components — you’ve got some physical components, some that are skill-based, and then finally a table maze. We could see some advantages shortening the length of each one of these stages, but given that the “puzzle” isn’t really even much of a puzzle, it shouldn’t be the great equalizer that some others are. Unless Natalie completely bombs, it feels like this is hers to lose.

The major question that remains is simply this — if Natalie makes it back into the game, can she actually win? She is going to have a lot of friends at the very end, but it may be hard to convince former winners that the person who comes out on top here is also someone who was voted out first this season.

