Survivor: Winners at War finale spoilers: What can you expect?







Next week on CBS, the Survivor: Winners at War finale is here! We’re going to be seeing a lot of chaos in here — and there really is no other way to put it. There are multiple Tribal Councils coming, plus also a reunion that is going to be like no other.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Survivor in video form? Then check out the latest below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

So what can you expect to see as we get to the end of this season? Here is how CBS described it a little bit earlier this season in a statement:

On the 40th season finale of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, following an epic 39-day battle, host Jeff Probst will crown one castaway the winner who will take home the $2 million prize, the largest in reality show history, and earn the title of Sole Survivor for the second time. During the finale, Jeff will also virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.

Obviously, the current health crisis makes it all but impossible for filming to happen in the way that it typically does. There are going to have to be some other ways for the reunion part of this to be lively. Because of the delay in filming for season 41, we can’t even sit here today and say with confidence that we’re going to be seeing an announcement as to what the theme for next season will be!

As for the Edge of Extinction returnee, doesn’t it feel super-likely that it’s going to be Natalie at this point? How in the world can it not be? If she makes it back with an idol in her pocket, she will be able to stake some sort of claim to the end of this season.

As for the game itself, doesn’t it feel right now as though it is Tony’s to lose? We don’t see it any other way for now if he can play his cards right.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor

What do you want to see when it comes to the Survivor: Winners at War finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do check that out, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







