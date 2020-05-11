The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart video: Jamie & Trevor’s future







Coming up on ABC Monday night we’ve got a new episode of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart — so what can you expect?

For starters, we are one episode away from the finale, and we imagine that there are going to be all sorts of interesting twists coming now that we’re heading to Las Vegas. These relationships are going to be genuinely tested! Jamie and Trevor have been together almost from the very beginning, and in the sneak peek below, we get more of a sense of how they are handling the road trip part of the journey.

On the surface, the two do seem to have feelings for each other … but is there anything deeper here? At the moment, we’re not altogether sure that Trevor is there fully. Compare the two of them right now to Chris and Bri, who are clearly all about each other and already seem on the path to a wedding. The two of them may very well have the strongest love connection we’ve ever seen in so short a period of time. Maybe they’re an unfair comparison because of that, but you can’t help it because this is the season that these people are on.

We just hope moving into the final episodes that we get to see more romance and a little less critique — we think the show doesn’t need to be like American Idol or The Voice. It’s a little bit better off working in order to find more of its voice elsewhere.

What do you want to see on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart this week?

Do you think that Jamie & Trevor are going to be able to make something work? Be sure to share in the comments, and also stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

