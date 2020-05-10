The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart episode 5 spoilers: A trip to Vegas







To think, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart episode 5 may be the last opportunity we have for a while to see Bachelor Nation contestants hitting the road. We don’t have a season of The Bachelorette coming in the near future, and even when it does, there may not be much of a travel component.

So what can you expect over the course of Monday night? Well, the remaining semifinalists going to be going to Las Vegas! There are only four couples left, and they are all going to need to figure out how to appeal to judges musically while also each other romantically. We certainly don’t think all of the couples have perfect chemistry — we can’t tell if there’s anything there at all for Natascha and Ryan beyond great musical chemistry.

Want more news on this past episode? Then watch the latest video below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full playlist. There will be another discussion on Monday night!

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

It’s time to hit the road! After a tough round of judging and tearful goodbyes, the final four couples – Bri and Chris, Jamie and Trevor, Rudi and Matt, and Natascha and Ryan – take their relationships and performing talents to Las Vegas, traveling by luxury tour buses. Chris and Bri serenade a happy couple at their wedding. Jamie and Trevor use an empty arena as a backdrop to share their feelings for one another. Rudi and Matt are invited onstage by Reggae and dancehall icon Shaggy to sing backup on one of his hits. Natascha and Ryan let off steam by using heavy construction equipment to crush cars. The couples perform for this week’s panel of judges, including Arie and Lauren Luyendyk, music power couple Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross, and Train front man, Pat Monahan, who decide who will move on to the finals and have their romantic and musical dreams come true.

We’ve said this before and we’ll continue to do so, but at this point Bri and Chris have to be the runaway favorites. They are just so likable and their story has a natural sense of romance to it. We’re so excited to see if they really make it through this and stay together!

What do you want to see on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







