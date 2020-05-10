Supergirl season 5 episode 18 sneak peek: Sean Astin’s return







Supergirl season 5 episode 18 is set to arrive on The CW tonight, and there is a lot of ground that has to be uncovered. We know that Supergirl and Alex are closing in on Leviathan, but they are going to need a lot of help in order to do it. Take, for example, Sean Astin’s character of Pete Andrews.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Astin make his return as the character — albeit a very different version from what we saw earlier this season. There is no false pretense this time around, as he is an important linguistics expert who may be able to help Kara and Alex deal with an important symbol. He claims that he hasn’t heard of Leviathan beyond just “whispers,” but perhaps he can still provide some connective tissue. The title for this episode is “The Missing Link,” and we’re sure that this will prove to be important in some sort of surprising way.

We’re just glad that at this point in the season, we are continuing to see something more from Kara Danvers the reporter in addition to Supergirl. We know that in the past, the role of Kara on the show has diminished the longer that the season goes along. Also, it’s still good to see a collaboration between Supergirl and Alex where the two each have a valuable role to play.

Will all of this set the stage for an episode final episode? We hope so, mostly because there are often so many great unknowns when you have a finale that was not intended to be that way. It may feel somewhat incomplete, and then you have to wait until the fall (or later) to see exactly what is going to be coming up next.

Related News – Be sure to secure some other news when it comes to the series, including further details on what’s next in the finale

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 5 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







