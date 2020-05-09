Supergirl season 5 finale spoilers: Meaghan Rath will return







The upcoming Supergirl season 6 finale is going to contain all sorts of exciting stuff, including a showdown and a hope that Kara and Lena could get on the same page again. (For more on that, be sure to visit the link here.)

Now, we’re also getting a chance to learn that you will see the return of Meaghan Rath, as well, as a female Brainiac-5. We first saw the Hawaii Five-0 actress earlier this season, and it’s really quite remarkable that she’s been able to appear as many times as she has given her schedule. It’s also a great chance for her to work alongside her real-life brother Jesse Rath, who has brought so much awesomeness to the character already.

Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, here is some of what Jesse had to say about the story to come and what you can expect in this episode

“I’m happy with that because I think [519] is such a strong episode … It’s a lot of cool Brainy stuff. You see Brainy’s plan come to fruition in that episode. And my sister, Meaghan Rath, returns to the show in [this episode] so I’m happy that [it] will be the finale. I think it’s a strong episode and it’ll do it justice.”

Meanwhile, Jesse also discussed what it was like working with Meaghan on her own version of the character:

“It’s been a lot of fun. I always love working with Meaghan. I feel honored that she came and did this as a favor to me … She’s very busy, especially at the time we were shooting. It was crazy hectic, the schedule, so the fact that she came down and we were able to make it work, it means the world to me. It’s great. It’s funny that we’re kind of playing the same character. When we were figuring out what her character was going to be and how she was going to play it, there was a lot of… she toyed with the idea of maybe doing a direct impression of me as Brainy and I think in Episode 10 we realized that the way Brainy acts, his mannerisms, his voice and everything, it’s almost a product of his inhibitors that was put on him.”

There will be a larger story purpose, more than likely, behind Meaghan coming back … but we are also going to appreciate it as an injection of humor. After all, there’s sure to be a lot of drama more or less happening throughout and we’ll need some variety.

