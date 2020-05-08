Supergirl season 5 finale spoilers: Kara, Lena team up







Supergirl season 5 episode 19 is airing on May 17, and we know that there’s some big stuff coming up. Why is that? It’s because this is the season 5 finale! This is a big episode that wasn’t planned to be the finale … but could prove to be very much important nonetheless.

For most of this season, after all, we’ve been waiting to see whether or not Lena and Kara could work together to some degree. Now, we’re almost at a point where we could be seeing that happen. This is going to be a firecracker episode where some important revelations are going to be coming out.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Supergirl season 5 episode 19 synopsis with some more news as to what's coming up next:

DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTED THIS EPISODE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes that in order to stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Leviathan she must work with the one person she never thought she’d trust again – Lena (Katie McGrath). Nia (Nicole Maines) keeps dreaming about Brainy (Jesse Rath) but struggles with what the dreams are trying to tell her. Meanwhile, Brainy realizes there is only one way to stop Lex. David Harewood directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Emilio Ortego Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb (#519). Original airdate 5/17/2020.

We’re very much excited to see what happens with Lena and Kara working together, mostly because this could serve as a great opportunity to have some hope moving into season 6 for the two of them. We’re hoping to do whatever we can to have some element of hope for the future. We want season 6 to be exciting, action-packed, and also to feature a new Big Bad who will bring something new to the table.

In the end, let’s cross our fingers and hope for a few more surprises sprinkled in — and also a big cliffhanger for whatever the future is going to hold.

