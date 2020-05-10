Doctor Who season 13: Mandip Gill on the upcoming special, beyond!







What is the future going to hold in regards to Doctor Who season 13? We are many weeks removed now from the end of season 12, and we know that there is more coming. However, we also know that we’ll be waiting for a while in order to see it.

Like with just about every other entertainment property out there, the plans for the upcoming season have been stalled significantly by what is going on in the real world. There’s no real way to determine when filming is going to begin, though we have seen a video from Jodie Whittaker in character, doing her best to encourage people who are struggling.

For the time being, there is no real evidence that even the cast knows precisely what is going to be happening next. Speaking via the Radio Times, here is what Mandip Gill (Yaz) had to say on the subject of the future:

The conversations are probably happening somewhere else! Everyone is affected, so I guess we’re just going to have to wait for guidelines.

I’ve kind of not even asked, because I know that I’ll get told when I’m supposed to know. I’m quite laid back in that sense, it’s going to come to me when it’s supposed to come to me.

Gill did at least pass along some good news in that the latest holiday special has already been filmed! This was done prior to filming shutting down across most of the world, and it remains to be seen precisely where things are going to kick off here. It also remains to be seen whether this special will air on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day (which is when other specials have aired in the past).

Above all else, we’re hoping that the future of Doctor Who will bring humor and imagination — especially at a time we all need it.

