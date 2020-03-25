Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker transmits message of hope, in character







If you want to see one of the most genuinely heartfelt videos of the day, rest assured — we’ve got your back.

In a new post on Twitter, the official Twitter for Doctor Who released a message from star Jodie Whittaker who, in character, did her best to offer advice and hope to everyone out there worried. She indicated that while times may be tough, there are ways to get through this. She advocates listening to doctors, expressing kindness, and making sure you support everyone out there who needs a little love. She also encourages jokes — even bad ones (especially bad ones) — to get through this tough time.

For some more news on Doctor Who in video form, be sure to watch our take on the recent finale below! After you watch, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other video updates. Remember to also view our full Doctor Who playlist, as that is a good source for everything pertaining to the show.

It’s the little things like this that sometimes mean a lot, and for Jodie to do this is pretty incredible. This is a series with a young, impressionable audience who will look towards The Doctor as an idol. Even for some of us who are a tad older, this is still something worth getting a little misty-eyed over. We all need a little encouragement here and there, and this is nice since there likely is not going to be more Doctor Who anytime soon. The earliest we imagine a new episode coming is over the holidays; beyond that, we could be looking at a situation where there isn’t anything more until spring/summer 2021 at the earliest, and that’s without thinking about the current state of the world.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now regarding Doctor Who, including further insight on what could lie ahead

What do you think about Jodie Whittaker’s transmission to fans?

Did this help to brighten up what is certainly a difficult time? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to then also stick around if you want some additional news. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







