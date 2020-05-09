Good Witch season 6 episode 2 sneak peek: What does Joy discover?







Good Witch season 6 episode 2 is arriving on Hallmark Channel this weekend, and let’s just say that there’s some exciting stuff ahead! Within “The Chili,” you’re going to have a chance to see (go figure) a chili cook-off within the community … but also a chance to learn more about Kat Barrell’s character of Joy at the same time.

We know that there are some secrets that Joy is still keeping from Cassie and others, and you get a small sense of that at the start of the promo below. Yet, at the same time you’re writing of her many positive attributes, from her friendliness to her interest in contributing to the world around her despite being a relative newcomer. You can see some of that in the video below, as she is out with Cassie in the garden before she makes a startling discovery: A time capsule that was buried by Grace some time ago!

What this capsule represents is an opportunity for reflection on events many years ago … but we’re wondering if there is also something more buried underneath the surface here. Is there a larger role that this is going to play? Time will tell.

At the very least, though, we’re happy that this capsule is included as a way of injecting just another dose of nostalgia into what is happening with this show overall. Good Witch season 6 is the first without Bailee Madison as a series regular, but they are finding some ways to still reference that character and her journey. Beyond just that, we’re also quite happy that there are also some other avenues that can be explored this season — maybe there are some different dimensions to the magic, or at the very least we have a character on board who may reveal some things that are a genuine surprise to a lot of familiar faces. Time will tell…

