Good Witch season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Cassie finds a time capsule







Following today’s big premiere, are you curious to learn more about Good Witch season 6 episode 2 and what’s ahead? Let’s just say that the next episode is going to follow up on what was in the premiere quite nicely — not only that, but it also will bring back a little bit of the past.

We’re sure that everyone out there is very much aware that Grace is no longer a series regular on the show — yet, the producers are working in order to ensure that she is not totally forgotten. There is still going to be a way in which she is included coming on next week’s episode via a time capsule, which is going to allow Cassie to take a good look back into her own past. That should please everyone out there who is looking at some nostalgia from the earlier seasons.

Want a few more details right now? Then be sure to check out the full Good Witch season 6 episode 2 synopsis right now:

Cassie helps Joy mark her mother’s birthday by planting a tree and discovers a time capsule that Grace buried years ago; Sam competes against Middleton favorites in a chili cook-off.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we’re hoping that we do have some more opportunities to get to know Joy! We love that Kat Barrell is going to be a big part of the show as a Wynonna Earp fan, and this is a character who has a lot of mystery and different elements associated with her. Like a lot of other characters, we know that there is so much more than meets the eye with her and we’ll see some of that all season long.

Let’s hope for a great story next week — though we could say the same thing about the season in general. There is a lot of powerful stuff to come!

