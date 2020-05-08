Station 19 season 3 episode 15: Will Sullivan get fired?







Tonight, Station 19 season 3 episode 15 delivered its penultimate episode of the season … and it’s yet another one with big twists. Also, it’s one that could cause some more shake-ups when it comes to the future of a number of characters on the show.

Take, for example, what happened tonight with Captain Sullivan. Rather than being in a position where he had to continue to do Dixon’s bidding, he outed him for his corruption in front of everyone. Yet, in doing this he also had to recognize something else: That he was in some ways digging his own grave. There are consequences of this that he will have to face now, given that the corruption had a little bit to do with his own drug abuse.

So … we’ll see if Sullivan even has a job in the finale. We already know that he is getting surgery and you’ll see Andy around the Grey Sloan. Andy obviously has some other problems that she will be dealing with as well — take, for example, trying to figure out the truth about what happened between his father and his mother’s family. There are a lot of questions floating around out there and there aren’t many answers — or people who want to give her answers.

Beyond all of this, there is one more question that remains — whether or not Emmett is really gone from the job for good. He quit the station, as he recognized that he never really wanted to be there and took the job mostly because of his father. At the end of all of it, he now has a chance to be with Travis. We’ll see whether or not there is something more here over time — we have a feeling that this is not going to be something that is totally resolved in the finale. There’s just not a whole lot of time left!

