SEAL Team season 4 questions: Is Clay leaving? Jason, Mandy’s future







As we prepare now for SEAL Team season 4, there are obviously a number of different things worth thinking about. Take, for example, the idea of Clay’s departure — and also the implications of what happened with Jason and Mandy at the end of the makeshift season finale.

Let’s start with the Jason and Mandy of it all, as the two of them getting together may not exactly have the consequences that everyone expects. Maybe this means that it goes nowhere; or, maybe it leads to something that becomes more serious faster than anyone expected. All star David Boreanaz would tease to TVLine is the following:

“I think that people will be very surprised by what may happen in the next episode … I’ll tease that.”

For more finale coverage of SEAL Team, watch what we have below! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist.

What is kind of curious about seeing finale interviews in general this season is that typically, actors and showrunenrs don’t always have as clear a head as to where the next season is going. Here, though, it’s a little bit different: There is a clear plan. You just have to wait and see what the next iteration of it is going to be.

As for the idea of Clay potentially moving towards STA-21, we understand the appeal for him at this point. Yet, we’re not convinced that he/Max Thieriot are departing the show so soon. We’ve seen Davis go away from the team for a while before working her way back into the equation, and we think that Clay’s more than capable of doing the same. It’s possible that this doesn’t work out exactly the way that he plans, but a big part of this show is in some ways seeing characters constantly think about their future. This is a tough job, and it’s certainly not one that people can do forever.

Related News – When could SEAL Team season 4 premiere?

What do you want to see happen moving into SEAL Team season 4 for a number of different characters?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







