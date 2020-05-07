





We knew that the SEAL Team season 3 finale was going to be bringing some drama to the table tonight. Yet, we didn’t quite know just what it was going to mean. We certainly didn’t expect the central twist at the end of the hour.

What happened? After a conversation between Jason and Ray, Jason found himself going up to Mandy and kissing her! This is something that we know a lot of people have discussed as a possibility before, and it comes after an episode where the two characters did spend a reasonable amount of time with each other on a mission.

So why now? We think a part of it may have been Jason trying to find a way to combine both the personal and professional parts of his life, as that is something that he’s struggled to figure out. Ray just told him tonight that he doesn’t want to be Bravo One in the future — he’s recognized the immense personal burden that this puts on someone and because of that, it’s too much for him to take. These sacrifices that Jason has made seemed to wash over him, and we think there’s a part of him that both wanted and needed comfort. He’s going to be diving into his past decisions and mysteries.

Could all of this boil down to a question as to whether or not Jason is really happy? We do think that it’s a part of the equation on some level. He’s trying to figure a lot of this out, and that is a big part of what makes this show so good — it’s really examining the heart and soul of who these people are.

Now, the hard part of the show moving forward is trying to figure out how to endure what is going to be an incredibly long wait until season 4.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team, including some season 4 premiere date expectations

What do you want to see when it comes to the SEAL Team season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







