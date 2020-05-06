SEAL Team season 4 premiere date hopes for David Boreanaz, cast







Following tonight’s big finale, are you curious to learn about the SEAL Team season 4 premiere date at CBS? We’ve got some more info on that within this piece!

Let’s kick things off here with the great news, in the event you didn’t hear it earlier today — there is for sure another season coming! SEAL Team was one of many CBS shows that got a renewal today, meaning that you don’t have to spend the next few weeks worrying at all about the future. We’re sure that the network wanted there to be a way to continue the show after tonight’s impromptu finale; not only that, but there’s a real belief in this series behind the scenes. It’s well-acted, unique, and also allows for a different sort of storytelling about active-duty military. While there are a number of high-intensity missions, in the end this show is about mostly the people. It focuses on how they deal with these missions and find a way to move forward.

So when could a season 4 premiere? There is a good bit of uncertainty about that at the moment and for obvious reasons. No one knows precisely how long this current health crisis is going to last, and we have to prepare for this to go on for some extended period of time. We’d like to imagine that SEAL Team would be back to work later this summer, but there’s no guarantee as of yet as to whether or not they would meet a fall premiere date.

For the time being, our hope here is this — we can at least get more episodes, provided that it’s safe for people to return to work, by the time we get around to later in the fall. Maybe we miss the late September/early October window, but everything is up in the air right now. At least we know that the series is coming back and that’s good enough to emotionally satisfy us for the time being.

