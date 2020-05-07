Riverdale season 5: Will there be prom and a graduation?







As we approach Riverdale season 5, we know that it’s possible that the writers could just fast-forward beyond their initial plans. That means moving some of the key characters past graduation and into the next phase of their lives.

Yet, are they going to do? Well, here’s the good news: There is going to be an opportunity to see some of these events play out! This is one thing that executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a new interview with TVLine, noting that after all of this buildup, it didn’t feel right to deprive any of the characters out of having these moments. (Plus, there was already work being done on the prom episode prior to filming coming to a halt.)

As for the future status of Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols, Aguirre-Sacasa also confirmed that the two of them will be back in order to finish off their planned arc. We’ve heard that both of them are going to be leaving the series, but that exit has been delayed for at least a few episodes:

No, they’ll be back for those. When this all went down [with the shutdown], I reached out to all of the cast, and I reached out to Marisol and Skeet and said that we haven’t finished those stories, and we want to make sure that you guys have great sendoffs. I think Marisol knew what Hermione was going to do. I don’t think Skeet knew yet what F.P. was going to do. The truth of it is, and this isn’t a spoiler, but neither Hermione nor F.P. are being killed. So my hope is that they are a part of Riverdale in a real way as long as there’s a Riverdale.

So basically, even when the stories of Hermoine and FP are done for the time being, that doesn’t mean that they are gone forever. We’ll just have to take more of a wait-and-see approach to what the future holds!

