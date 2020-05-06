Riverdale season 5 premiere date hopes for KJ Apa, cast







Curious to learn the Riverdale season 5 premiere date hopes … or at least a general idea of what they could be? Consider this article your earliest source of information!

We should kick off things here with the following: Riverdale has already been greenlit for another season! We’ve known that there would be more new episodes for a good while now, and that has helped considerably with the sting of knowing that we’ll be waiting a while for what lies ahead. It’s exacerbated even more due to the fact that the finale was not exactly an intended finale by any means. There were originally hopes for a little bit more before the global health crisis started to get rolling.

As for when season 5 could officially premiere … well, that’s also starting to get very complicated. There’s no verification as of yet as to when that could be, but our hope is that we’ll have a chance to see it in October, roughly when past seasons started. It’s all going to be based on whether or not casts and crew will be allowed back to their sets. Our firm belief at the moment is this — if it’s safe for people to go back to work, they will. There’s really no other way to look at it.

So when the planned season 4 episodes end up being filmed? If possible, we’re imagine that the writers will at least touch on some of it. The problem here is mostly that it’s going to be based on cast availability, as some of the older series regulars are set to depart after this season. It could also just be dependent on whether or not the writers want to shake things up after spending months sitting on these episodes and not knowing precisely when they’re going to be filmed.

Hopefully, we’ll have a better sense of a precise premiere date for season 5 a little bit late3r this summer.

