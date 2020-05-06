Tommy series finale sneak peek: Has Tommy lost her job?







We wish it wasn’t the case, but tomorrow night marks the Tommy series finale airing on CBS. Early today the network confirmed that they have canceled the Edie Falco drama after just one season, and rest assured we’re not thrilled about it. There were certainly more stories to tell here and while there were some parallels between it and Blue Bloods, there were also a number of things that were different. We almost wanted to imagine a scene where Frank and Tommy met up and talked about things.

As if the show’s cancellation wasn’t bad enough, the Tommy series finale sneak peek below doesn’t offer too much hope for a happy ending. There’s going to be a conspiratorial charge to get Tommy out of power in the finale, and at least for a short period of time, it is successful. Tommy is speaking in this preview as though she has lost the job and there isn’t any clear indication as to when she’s going to be getting it back. It even seems as though Tommy is resigned to her current station, and recognizes fully that it’s going to be hard to get her job back when there were a number of people who never wanted her to have it in the first place. She could go back to New York, or explore some other options that are out there.

In the end, though, we don’t think that anything is set in stone for the time being. Tommy’s a tough person and after spending years within the police world, we can’t see her going down without a fight. We almost consider this preview the calm before the storm, and we like to think that there will be a satisfying ending to the story.

After all, remember this — there was no guarantee that a Tommy season 2 was going to happen back when this episode was filmed. With that in mind,

