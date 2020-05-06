Tommy canceled; season 2 not happening; Broke, Man with a Plan over







It looks like the days of Tommy running the LAPD are already over — today, CBS axed the Edie Falco police drama after just one season on the air. To go along with this, Broke, Man with a Plan, and Carol’s Second Act are also all making a move for the exits.

When you think about it, all four of these shows are surprising exits in their own way — with Tommy, Broke, and Carol’s Second Act, they all represented CBS banking on big-name talent like Falco, Pauley Perrette, and Patricia Heaton, who had all had successful multi-season runs elsewhere. Meanwhile, Man with a Plan had none other than Friends icon Matt LeBlanc in a lead role. Yet, with the latter it was clear that CBS always found the show expendable, as they often held it to midseason and rarely ever gave it substantial promotion. The ratings for the other series here just didn’t make all that much of an impact.

Is it possible that these series could find another home elsewhere? In theory sure, but it feels doubtful. In the case of Tommy, Broke, and Carol’s Second Act, they were not around long enough to attract much of an audience. Man with a Plan does have loyal viewers, but it may not be enough to attract another home in an era where the super-successful mega-sitcom is over. With the end of Modern Family this year, you can say that the last of the titans is really gone. The Conners may have some of that DNA because of Roseanne, but even before Roseanne Barr’s firing its numbers were starting to slip.

The main hope that we had with some of these series was that CBS may opt to keep more of their schedule due to uncertainty surrounding pilot season — due to the global health crisis, many new shows were not able to film. Yet, they’ve still elected to move forward without a number of their shows.

What do you think about the cancellations of Tommy, Broke, Carol’s Second Act, and Man with a Plan?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news related to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







