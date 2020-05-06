NCIS season 18: Mark Harmon signs new deal to return







We already reported that an NCIS season 18 renewal is official, and we’ve now got more great info to hand down alongside that — you will see more of Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

According to a new report from Deadline, the series star has a new deal in place to come back — this is typically the thing that leads to a renewal being confirmed and in this case, it is once again. Harmon has been a part of the NCIS franchise since that backdoor pilot on JAG many years ago, and we get a sense that he has no plans to leave so long as the stories remain great. It only makes sense then that this renewal comes off of one of Mark’s best performances on the show in quite some time in “The Arizona.”

For some more video thoughts on all of the renewals from CBS today, watch what we have for you below!

So what about the other cast members? Typically, CBS does not make public statements on every individual series regular, so don’t expect a lot of information to come out in regards to contracts. Unless there is reporting otherwise, assume that the main players are all coming back. We know that there were all sorts of unverified rumors out there about Sloane being “killed off” due to Maria Bello’s contract being up, but sometimes rumors are just that: Ways for places to get attention. In our interview with Frank Cardea at Gina Monreal at the end of season 17, there was some excitement in continuing to write stories around Sloane and Gibbs. Consider that a hopeful sign.

As for when NCIS season 18 will actually premiere, that’s still up in the air. Much of it will depend on when it is safe for the cast and crew to reconvene, and there is no specific timetable out there for that just yet.

