NCIS season 18 renewal official — Blue Bloods, MacGyver, more returning







Great news for everyone out there wondering about the future of some of your favorite CBS shows — the vast majority of them are coming back!

This morning, the network handed out substantial renewals to a number of their series, which is a practice that they have done for a number of their shows over the years. NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans are all back for more, and they’re joined by unsurprising renewals for MacGyver, Blue Bloods, Magnum PI, FBI, Undercover Boss, Bull, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, and SWAT.

Of these shows, we’d consider SWAT to be the biggest surprise just because its ratings have not been particularly great in its timeslot. Yet, at the same time CBS lost Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0, and God Friended Me over the past little while. What that means is that they’ve had a lot of room for a number of shows to come back for more new episodes.

As for some first-year shows, there is good news for All Rise, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Unicorn, and FBI: Most Wanted — they are all coming back for more new episodes. We’re not shocked by any of this, especially with All Rise getting that special virtual episode earlier this week.

In general, we do think that CBS tries to shy away from cancellations if they can help it, figuring out ways instead to have proper “series finales” — even with God Friended Me, there was enough buildup to the end that the producers were able to put together something that feels like a series finale … even if it was sort of tacked together at the very last minute.

So congratulations to all of these different shows! We’re quite pleased to be able to come on here and hand down some good news … though there is bad news still to report from some other shows across the schedule. Stay tuned…

