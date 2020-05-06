





Tonight on For Life episode 12, it was clear that Aaron Wallace’s life was on the verge of spiraling out of control. The chaos at the end of episode 11 put him in a difficult bind — bandaged and displaced. He was inching so much closer to a retrial and yet, he was starting to slide back down the ladder again. He was hallucinating and struggling to figure out how to make some steps forward.

Elsewhere, what Safiya was trying to do was rather simple — keep her job. That included trying to find a way to gather up some evidence on Cassius and him being placed in the prison in the first place. She was figuring out her plans when she got a very important phone call: Guard Captain Frank Foster was dead. He took his own life — in the words of some other characters, he was over a barrel. He was threatened and there were so many problems that he constantly found himself faces.

As we inched closer and closer to the end of the episode, it was clear that Wallace was facing a ticking clock. He was put in a place where he couldn’t possibly get to court, mostly because there was no way to actually get to court in time.

Here’s the good news — Safiya was able to prove what she set out to do. She was able to stop Cyrus from overturning her reforms. She recognized that she wasn’t able to go back to position in the same way that she once did, but she was still able to fight for her cause. Sometimes, standing for something is better than the status quo. As a part of her last-second negotiations, Safiya was also able to ensure that Aaron was going to be able to get back on the bus.

The monologue at the end of the episode was powerful — Safiya made a point of standing by her conviction no matter what and while it’s hard to know if just one person can change the world or this system, she believed in Aaron. She wanted him to have a chance and she got him that. He’s going to have a chance now to have his voice heard and, for now, this is where we’re leaving off entering the finale.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the For Life finale and what lies ahead

What did you think about For Life episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stay on the site for some other news related to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







