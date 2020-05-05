For Life episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Will Aaron Wallace get the retrial?







Coming up next week on ABC, we’re going to have a chance to see For Life episode 13. This episode will be the big finale! Given that we don’t know precisely what’s going to happen in terms of a season 2 renewal, that does ratchet up some of the drama to another level. It remains to be clear as to whether or not Aaron Wallace is going to get out of prison, and we imagine that this is going to be the key source of dramatic tension in some of what lies ahead.

So what can we tell right now? This is an episode entitled “Fathers,” and we have to imagine that this matters a great deal when it comes to the theme of this story. It could be about literal fathers, father figures, the past, and then also the present. The For Life episode 13 synopsis does give you at least a few more clues as to what you can expect to see:

“Fathers” – When Maskins and Cyrus Hunt try to thwart Aaron’s attempt at a retrial, Aaron is forced to attempt a desperate move, risking the wrath of a powerful new adversary. The election comes to a head as Safiya tries to warn Aaron that he is now a marked man on the season finale of ABC’s “For Life,” TUESDAY, MAY 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

While we can’t say for sure that Aaron will be a free man at the end of this season, we certainly hope that there will at least be opportunities to see something different play out in a potential season 2. The more that show shifts and evolves, the more exciting it is. Also, we need to have a little bit of hope for Aaron’s future — if it just seems like he’s going to be stuck behind bars forever, we have less to look forward to! Variety is always going to be the spice of life with a show like this.

