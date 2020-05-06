The Conners season 3: Will Katey Sagal return as Louise?







Following tonight’s big finale, we know that Katey Sagal is very much still a part of the world of The Conners. Yet, her future status is somewhat complicated by her having a pilot in Rebel elsewhere. Does that mean that we’re going to see her gone from the show? It’s a worthy thing to wonder, especially when you think about how uncertain the entertainment industry is at the moment.

Yet, the good news here is this: As of right now, there are some plans to see a little bit more of the Louise character coming up. Schedules could be a challenge, but showrunner Bruce Helford noted to TVLine that there are some ideas as to how it could work:

It’s an ABC pilot, which always helps. And we spoke to Katey and she said she will definitely be doing more Conners. We don’t know what her complete availability will be. And now, of course, [because of the current health crisis] her pilot was never shot. It will probably take [a new series] longer to get on its feet than we will. God willing, we’ll be back shooting in August shooting. [Rebel] would probably [shoot] further [down the road].

With this in mind, all signs suggest that we’re going to have a chance to see Louise for at least the first part of a potential season 3 — which hasn’t technically been ordered yet. Most of the leads have signed new deals and because of that, we’ll be seeing an official renewal over the next couple of weeks. For Katey, we think it also helps that The Conners is a relatively easy show to do — because it films in front of a live audience, it has a schedule that is a little less stringent than some of the single-camera shows that are out there.

So, Dan and Louise fans, breathe a sigh of relief for now.

