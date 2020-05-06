





Tonight on The Conners season 2 finale, the story did bring us some fairly high stakes — especially in terms of the house. Was Dan going to lose it? It was a legitimate concern that we saw play out through a good chunk of this episode, and there were a lot of different balls that were being pretty constantly juggled.

So how far was Dan going to go in order to get help on the mortgage? He was scrambling but, in the end, he got an offer courtesy of Darlene in part. But, was he really going to take it? It seems like it, and we have to wonder whether or not there will be tension between Ben and Darlene moving forward because of it.

As for the other big story within the finale, it revolved largely around whether or not we were going to have a chance to see Becky and Emilio tie the knot. It’s something that was suggested by Becky after paying him a visit. They did get married, but now they have to wait a couple of years in order to prove that the marriage was legitimate.

Well, here’s the problem — Emilio found his way to come back into America, proclaiming that he wanted to be there for all of the highs and lows. Him being there illegally is a problem. There are a lot of story opportunities that could be presented if he sticks around, but let’s be honest: There are also a TON of different problems that could surface.

Overall, the most important thing here is that The Conners delivered the humor and in the end, this was an overall success. This is a show that does firmly know what it is, and it does a good job staying true to that and finding a way to keep us laughing.

